Trial of Vlakplaas askari who led ‘Cosas Four’ to their deaths must proceed
Former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant turned Vlakplaas foot soldier must account for his role
12 November 2024 - 15:43
Former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant turned Vlakplaas foot soldier Tlhomedi Mfalapitsa will next week have to account for his role in the slaying of four teenagers known as the “Cosas Four” more than 40 years ago.
The Johannesburg high court on Monday dismissed his bid to stop the prosecution and be granted amnesty for the 1982 slayings of Eustice Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge, Fanyana Nhlapo and Zandisile Musi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.