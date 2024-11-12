Treasury to withhold equitable share for councils in water debt
Municipalities owe water boards a combined R22bn
12 November 2024 - 05:00
The National Treasury has agreed to withhold equitable share allocations for specific municipalities who refuse to repay debts owed to water boards, water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina says.
The move comes as municipalities across the country owe water boards a combined R22bn that threatens the solvency of two of them, Vaal Central and Magalies, which face bankruptcy in the next 12 months. ..
