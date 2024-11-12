NPA’s Batohi says judicial firmness needed to deal with ‘Stalingrad tactics’
12 November 2024 - 05:00
Judges have an important role in ensuring that cases move swiftly through the court process when dealing with the use of “Stalingrad tactics” to delay proceedings, says national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
The most glaring use of such tactics has been by former president Jacob Zuma in the arms deal trial in which he stands accused of 18 charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud and tax evasion. He plead not guilty to all the charges in May 2021. Zuma was indicted in June 2005, and after repeated delays the trial is set down for April to September 2025. ..
