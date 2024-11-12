ICTSI heads to court, saying Maersk is holding SA to ransom
Last month, the Durban high court interdicted the 25-year contract entered into between ICTSI and Transnet
12 November 2024 - 11:04
Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI), selected by Transnet as the preferred bidder for the management of Durban Pier 2 Terminal (DCT2), is taking the decision to halt the deal between it and the freight and rail group on review.
The company said on Tuesday that it would explore all legal options available to ensure losing bidder, Maersk, does not “hold people of SA to ransom”...
