GNU to develop aligned economic and foreign policy, says Lamola
12 November 2024 - 18:36
The department of international relations & cooperation and its trade, industry & competition counterpart are developing a governmentwide document aimed at merging SA’s foreign and economic policies.
The aligning of the country’s economic interests and foreign policy stance will provide a structured approach to support SA companies as they trade on the global arena, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said on Tuesday. ..
