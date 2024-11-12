GNU aims to review bilateral trade agreements
SA wants much stronger diplomatic, bilateral and trade relations with its trading partners to jumpstart SA’s economic growth
12 November 2024 - 10:09
UPDATED 12 November 2024 - 23:10
The government of national unity (GNU) wants SA’s trade agreements with the country’s biggest trading partners including China, the EU and US to be reviewed so that they are more mutually beneficial, high-level department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) and international relations and co-operation (Dirco) sources have told Business Day.
That agenda is expected to be pushed by Dirco minister Ronald Lamola, who since his appointment this year has strongly advocated economic diplomacy...
