Filipino giant rebukes Transnet over privatisation of Durban port
ICTSI CEO says state port operator has dragged its feet at highest levels
12 November 2024 - 05:00
Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI), the preferred bidder for the Durban pier 2 terminal (DCT2), has questioned the commitment of Transnet’s executives to follow through on government policy to introduce private sector players in the management of the country’s troubled ports...
