Alternative water resources need to be found, minister says
Call to step up use of groundwater, desalination and water from wastewater treatment systems
12 November 2024 - 16:02
There is a limit to which SA’s water needs can be met by new dams, and it was critical for alternative sources of water to be developed, water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina said in parliament on Tuesday.
What was needed, the minister said in a statement on water security in the National Assembly, was to increase use of groundwater, make more use of desalination of seawater in coastal towns and cities, and reuse water from wastewater treatment systems. ..
