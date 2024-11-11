Treasury says state not looking at basic income grant
11 November 2024 - 05:00
There are no discussions within the government on the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG) at this time, the head of the Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, says.
The Treasury is, however, looking into the possibility of a wealth tax, once it has examined the data on the levels of wealth in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.