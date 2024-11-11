Technology Innovation Agency set to appoint another acting CEO
The soon to be replaced Patrick Krappie has been in the role for more than four years
11 November 2024 - 13:00
The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the department of science & innovation that has not had a permanent CEO since 2019, is set to appoint yet another acting CEO — this time tapping its CFO Ismail Abdoola for the role.
Abdoola will spend half his time commuting from Durban to Pretoria, where the agency is based...
