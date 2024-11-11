Spat in parliament over withdrawn SABC Bill
ANC committee chair Khusela Diko has criticised DA minister Solly Malatsi for withdrawing the bill
11 November 2024 - 14:47
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi is at loggerheads with the chair of the parliamentary committee with oversight of his department, regarding his decision to withdraw the SABC Bill so that a funding model for the broadcaster could be developed.
He had informed the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, of his decision. ..
