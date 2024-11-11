SA has high expectations for COP29
World leaders gather in Baku, Azerbaijan, to address climate change
11 November 2024 - 05:00
SA expects the presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) to prioritise funding for developing countries, said Peter Mbelengwa, spokesperson for the department of forestry fisheries, & the environment, on Sunday night, before the conference’s start on Monday.
The SA delegation, led by minister Dion George, is heading to Baku, Azerbaijan, to join about 80,000 delegates at the two-week event. The conference will bring together global leaders to raise awareness and accelerate climate action. ..
