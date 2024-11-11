Multibillion-rand civil unrest payouts to be probed
President assigns SIU to investigate R30bn in claims
11 November 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has unleashed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on state-owned nonlife insurer the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) over claims and payouts relating to 2021’s civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Ramaphosa authorised the SIU, where the workload is piling up, to investigate “serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of Sasria relating to the receipt, capturing, processing, verification, assessment, authorisation and payment of claims related to the July 2021 civil unrest”...
