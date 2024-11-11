Gauteng finance MEC to detail spending pressures
Lebogang Maile will deliver the provincial medium-term budget at the end of November
11 November 2024 - 05:00
The National Treasury’s pathway to fiscal consolidation aimed at ensuring sustainable public finances is set to trickle down to the country’s richest province, Gauteng, with finance & economic development MEC Lebogang Maile expected to use the provincial medium-term budget to outline spending pressures.
For this financial year, Gauteng received R155.9bn in transfers from the national government. It includes provincial equitable share and conditional grants. ..
