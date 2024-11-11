Former lottery executive fired after disciplinary hearing
Several dismissed officials who have lodged appeals, plus suspended officials, are still being paid
11 November 2024 - 18:11
A former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) COO, who faced internal charges involving two dodgy multimillion-rand lottery grants, has been summarily dismissed.
Sanele Dlamini, a former KwaZulu-Natal provincial manager, was appointed as NLC acting COO after the sudden resignation (https://groundup.org.za/article/lottery-coo-phillemon-letwaba-has-resigned/) of Phillemon Letwaba, who was facing disciplinary charges at the time...
