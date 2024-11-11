City Power averts Joburg power crisis
Portion of R4.9bn debt to be paid after electricity minister’s intervention
11 November 2024 - 20:34
UPDATED 11 November 2024 - 23:09
Johannesburg metro’s power entity, City Power, has agreed to pay a portion of the contentious R4.9bn it owes Eskom, allaying fears that imminent power outages in SA’s economic and financial hub would stifle business, thanks to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s intervention on Monday.
Ramokgopa’s intervention came four days after Eskom warned City Power that it intended to cut power over unpaid electricity bills, triggering anxiety among residents and businesses alike, and launching the minister into action...
