Lebombo port of entry reopened for cargo
The Border Management Authority says it is working hard with Sars to clear the cargo backlog
10 November 2024 - 14:53
SA’s Border Management Authority (BMA) announced at the weekend that cargo operations had resumed after the reopening of the Lebombo port of entry.
It said it was working hard with Sars to clear the cargo backlog...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.