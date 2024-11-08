Showdown looms over Eskom’s Joburg electricity cut-off threat
Eskom is threatening to cut off power to the City of Joburg because of unpaid bills
08 November 2024 - 17:26
A showdown is looming between Eskom and the City of Joburg and its power utility City Power about Eskom’s plans to interrupt power supply to the city due to its outstanding bulk electricity bill.
Civil rights group AfriForum, an experienced litigant in the electricity space, has indicated that it is ready to join the fight and electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday formally meet Joburg mayor Dada Morero to try to find solutions to the dispute...
