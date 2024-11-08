Magistrate still practising despite being suspended
Ian Blose was once an accused in a corruption trial and was suspended from practicing in relation to a trust fund deficit
08 November 2024 - 15:41
Questions have been raised as to how an attorney, who was once an accused in a high-profile corruption and money laundering matter, and who was suspended from practice on allegations of misappropriation of trust money, became and remains a magistrate in KwaZulu-Natal.
Magistrate Ian Blose is on the bench at the Umhlali Periodic Court, sitting at KwaDukuza...
