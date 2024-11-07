National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 3

This week Whitfield speaks to Sir Brad Fried

07 November 2024 - 09:05
by BusinessLIVE
Picture: SUPPLIED
When he was a young, bored accountant in Cape Town, Sir Brad Fried decided to ring up John Wolfensohn, president of the World Bank to get some career advice.

What’s the worst that could happen, he thought.

Fried went on to chair the board of the Bank of England as well as Investec and Goldman Sachs. Hear how his “art of deciding” is all about “the counterfactual”.

Plus, discover his extraordinary insight into the power of silence when it comes to chairing committees — and how to avoid the deadening grip of groupthink.

The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.

Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

