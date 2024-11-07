PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 3

There is concern about a Trump presidency squeezing oil supply from Iran and Venezuela
The government has failed to implement a new strategy after withdrawing Redisa’s plan in 2017
This week Whitfield speaks to Sir Brad Fried
The long-standing Zuma ally is among several EFF leaders who have left the red berets to join MK
Suspension comes after SA closed the Lebombo Border amid protests about the October election outcome in Mozambique
Michael Sachs, former head of Treasury budget office, says less austerity would lead to more credible outlook
The CDE’s conclusions, apparently based on casual observation, should not be confused with hard evidence
Climate change champion warns an estimated 236 million women and girls are at risk
Scots boast formidable centre pairing in a well-rounded team
The team has denied rumours that the Ferrari-bound driver will not drive final three races of 2024
When he was a young, bored accountant in Cape Town, Sir Brad Fried decided to ring up John Wolfensohn, president of the World Bank to get some career advice.
What’s the worst that could happen, he thought.
Fried went on to chair the board of the Bank of England as well as Investec and Goldman Sachs. Hear how his “art of deciding” is all about “the counterfactual”.
Plus, discover his extraordinary insight into the power of silence when it comes to chairing committees — and how to avoid the deadening grip of groupthink.
The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 3
This week Whitfield speaks to Sir Brad Fried
When he was a young, bored accountant in Cape Town, Sir Brad Fried decided to ring up John Wolfensohn, president of the World Bank to get some career advice.
What’s the worst that could happen, he thought.
Fried went on to chair the board of the Bank of England as well as Investec and Goldman Sachs. Hear how his “art of deciding” is all about “the counterfactual”.
Plus, discover his extraordinary insight into the power of silence when it comes to chairing committees — and how to avoid the deadening grip of groupthink.
The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
PODCAST | FlexClub’s plant to grow pay-as-you-go car subscriptions for SA
PODCAST: Government and industry’s efforts to control animal disease spread must be lauded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.