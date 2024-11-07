John Steenhuisen sets sights on radical plans to transform sugar sector
The agriculture minister and DA leader is marking 100 days in office
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says SA’s sugar industry can be diversified “if it is willing” to grow different crops for which there is a high global demand.
“There’s a global demand for corn, wheat … and sorghum. What we need an agreement with the energy department and buy in from stakeholders. If we get that, it will solve the sugar tax concern in SA and help [mass produce] crops into those used for ethanol production,” Steenhuisen said in an interview with Business Day to mark his 100 days in office...
