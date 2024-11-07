BREAKING NEWS: Eskom moves to cut off Joburg power supply
The utility says it has started the process to cut supply to City Power due to unpaid bills of R6.3bn, R4.9bn of which is arrears debt
07 November 2024 - 21:02
Though load-shedding seems to be a thing of the past, residents of Joburg may spend Christmas in the dark.
Eskom announced on Thursday night that it has started the process to cut power supply to Johannesburg’s City Power due to unpaid bills of R6.3bn, R4.9bn of which is arrears debt...
