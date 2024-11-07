Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg

Anglo American says the 50,000 square metre building at 55 Marshall Street will be repurposed by its new owner into a hub of public and commercial activity. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American announced on Thursday it had concluded the sale of its 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg to Olitzki Property Holdings (OPH), an inner-city redeveloper.
Anglo said the sale marked a further step in the company’s commitment to the revitalisation of the Johannesburg CBD, an area that has played a role in the company’s heritage since its founding in 1917. Anglo American moved its headquarters from the CBD to Rosebank in 2021.
The building was constructed in 1999 and previously served as the corporate headquarters of Anglo American Platinum.
Anglo said the future of its CBD campus, which spans five buildings of more than 100,000m2 of real estate, reflected its vision to create a sustainable urban precinct that celebrated the company’s legacy while fostering a dynamic space for future generations.
Nolitha Fakude. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUINESS DAY
Nolitha Fakude, chair of the Anglo American management board in SA, said the sale was part of “our broader vision to ‘Enable the Future’ by creating a sustainable precinct” that not only reflected Anglo’s heritage but also served the next generation of city dwellers, innovators and businesses.
Anglo said its partnership with OPH, a firm renowned for its transformation of Gandhi Square and the greater Marshalltown area, was central to this vision. The 50,000m2 55 Marshall Street building will be repurposed to become a hub of public and commercial activity. OPH’s extensive experience in inner-city redevelopment will ensure the building continues to serve the community while attracting new business and innovation.
It said a prestigious tenant had committed to leasing the building, helping to once again embed the building into the fabric of Johannesburg’s city life.
Anglo said its commitment to the CBD was far reaching. It had partnered with reputable organisations to determine the best use of its assets in the CBD to preserve Johannesburg’s urban heritage while encouraging sustainable development.
After a rigorous process, Anglo American determined that the best way to preserve these heritage buildings was through partnerships with notable institutions that shared its vision for the CBD.
In 2023 the 45 Main Street building was handed over to the Maharishi Institute. It is being transformed into a campus that will provide education and employment opportunities for up to 3,000 underprivileged students.
Earlier this year, the 47 Main Street building was handed over to Wits Business School to house the Wits Crucible, a business incubator aimed at developing small enterprises. The facility is expected to be operational by 2025.
Anglo will convert its 44 Main Street building into a mixed-use public space focused on development of youth, while also celebrating and preserving its history, heritage and the arts.
