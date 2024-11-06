Lesufi urges Ramaphosa to sign education bill

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the two remaining controversial clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which has been opposed by some parties.

Hundreds of people marched against the bill in Tshwane on Tuesday, led by the DA, FF Plus, AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement.

“We stand firm. Betrayal is not an option. Bela Act must be implemented now,” Lesufi said on his X account on Tuesday. “No retreat, no surrender. The doors of learning and culture shall be opened for all. Our children can’t be rejected in our schools, never! You can sing and dance, Bela Act will be implemented.

“All our children, regardless of race or language, can learn together at the same school to build a truly nonracial SA. What’s wrong in having our children learning together?”

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane also supports the bill’s implementation.

“Their argument for ‘mother-tongue education’ conveniently ignores the systemic inequalities that have historically marginalised our black [pupils]. This is not just about language; it’s about ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the right to an equitable education. We will not be deterred by their selfish agenda,” he said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen argues that clauses 4 and 5, which deal with language and admission policies, give the state too much control over education and language.

“Our constitution is clear. Every person has the right to education in the language or languages ​​of their choice,” he said. “These rights in our constitution can no longer just be erased with a pen. We cannot hand this power over to a provincial officer in an office that sits far from the school and local community.”

Flip Buys, chair of the Solidarity Movement, claims Lesufi and Chiloane are trying to anglicise Afrikaans schools.

“They will not succeed. Afrikaans will remain. What we do here today is out of love. Unlike Lesufi and Co, our actions are not motivated by hatred towards other groups. It’s out of love for our children. It is out of love for our schools. It is out of love for our task, our heritage and the country,” he said.

Ramaphosa initially delayed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 for three months to allow for further engagement and consultation when he signed the bill into law in September.

Clause 4 allows parents to enrol children in Grade R at a younger age, subject to conditions, and sets an admission age. Clause 5 requires school governing bodies to submit language policies to provincial education department heads for approval.

TimesLIVE