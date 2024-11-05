Treasury sets term limits for DBSA directors
Directors of the development bank will be allowed to serve only three consecutive terms
05 November 2024 - 05:00
Directors of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) will be barred from serving more than three consecutive terms and would have to relinquish their positions if they take up public office, according to proposed amendments by the National Treasury.
The Treasury is looking to modernise the outdated regulations that guided the appointment and removal of DBSA’s directors...
