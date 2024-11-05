SA efforts to tackle child poverty miss the mark
Report says SA spends R680bn a year to tackle child poverty yet 13-million children live below the poverty line
SA is making slow progress in alleviating child poverty despite spending up to R680bn a year on efforts to improve their lot, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund reports.
SA’s spending on measures to tackle child poverty is high by international standards, yet an estimated 13-million children live below the poverty line, inhabiting households where the average income per person is less than R575 per month. SA spends 9.8% of GDP on programmes that support children living in poverty, compared to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of between 3% and 3.5% of GDP, said the report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.