Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after attorney withdraws

The former crime intelligence head will ascertain whether he qualifies for legal assistance after his attorney withdrew due to a lack of funds

05 November 2024 - 09:58
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in court. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli is expected to approach Legal Aid SA on Tuesday to ascertain if he qualifies for legal assistance.

This is after his attorney withdrew on record, citing a lack of funds.

On Monday, the Pretoria high court dismissed Mdluli’s application for a postponement of the trial as he awaits his applications to review the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) refusal to carry his legal costs.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) argued against the postponement.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said when dismissing Mdluli’s application, judge M Makamu agreed with the directorate and highlighted that the matter had been on the court roll for a long time and prejudiced the other two accused who placed it on record that they were ready to proceed with they trial. 

“He further indicated Mdluli’s leave to appeal has a lot of uncertainties which may require him to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court should the ruling be not in his favour,” he said.

Mamothame said his appeal against the SAPS decision was also dismissed by the court.

Mdluli, together with former SAPS supply chain manager Heine Barnard and CFO Solomon Lazarus, face charges of corruption, fraud and theft relating to the police service’s secret slush fund from the time they were employed by SAPS in the crime intelligence service, between 2008 and 2012.

SAPS denied Mdluli funding in January 2022 and the case was postponed in September that year to October the same year to allow Mdluli to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer. 

TimesLIVE

Richard Mdluli’s corruption case set down for October

Investigating directorate says the trial will go ahead regardless of the outcome of Mdluli’s application for police service to pay his legal fees
4 months ago

Civil engineers are seeking jobs abroad ‘due to construction mafia’

Incidents of violence targeting the government’s 30% procurement policies affected R63bn in projects in 2019 alone, says Saice  president Andrew ...
6 hours ago

ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Will the budget policy trade-offs pay off?

Four is a good number for stability. Good tables have four legs. Solid chairs have four legs. And four is the number of pillars that the governor ...
2 days ago
