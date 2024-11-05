Municipal water woes plaguing Gauteng not our fault, says department
05 November 2024 - 21:34
The department of water & sanitation has distanced itself from the water infrastructure issues plaguing the Gauteng economic hub, especially troubled Johannesburg.
The department has made it clear that it cannot be held responsible for resolving issues that are constitutionally the responsibility of municipalities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.