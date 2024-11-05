Money spent on paid suspensions a source of concern, says minister
More than R150m was paid out on salaries of suspended public servants in the 2023/24 year
05 November 2024 - 05:00
The department of public service & administration is attempting to clamp down on the use of precautionary suspensions for disciplinary purposes to reduce the cost to the state.
Public service & administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi said, in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Frederik Badenhorst, that the cumulative cost of precautionary suspensions for the first two quarters of this financial year was about R49m for national departments and R93.4m for provincial departments. ..
