GNU is ‘a disaster for black people’, says Popcru
Union president Thulani Ngwenya warns of ‘a disastrous future, marked by political instability and lacking a political agenda’
05 November 2024 - 13:00
UPDATED 05 November 2024 - 14:08
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called the government of national unity (GNU) a “disaster for black people”, whose complex nature will make it difficult to build a “black agenda” in SA, which is headed for a “disastrous future”.
The GNU, which includes the DA, GOOD, Patriotic Alliance, UDM, Rise Mzansi, Freedom Front Plus and PAC, was formed after the ANC lost its electoral majority in the May 29 election...
