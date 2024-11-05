DA makes case for South Africans stripped of citizenship
The act the DA is seeking to end is said to have deprived many South Africans of their citizenship, in some instances without their knowledge
05 November 2024 - 15:26
The “unconstrained discretion” afforded to a minister of home affairs under a section of the Citizenship Act to strip SA citizens who have dual citizenship without them being given a hearing, took centre stage in the DA’s fight to have the section declared unlawful.
Section 6(1) (a) of the act, which traces its roots to the interim constitution, has seen several SA citizens automatically losing their citizenship if they voluntarily or formally acquire citizenship of another country...
