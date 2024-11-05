Agriculture minister optimistic on Gaborone’s fresh produce import ban
John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
05 November 2024 - 15:35
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has expressed optimism that Botswana’s recent electoral outcome will pave the way for improved trade relations regarding that country’s ban on SA fresh produce imports.
This comes after last week’s surprising election results (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/africa/2024-11-01-botswana-president-mokgweetsi-masisi-concedes-defeat-after-poll/), in which the Umbrella for Democratic Change party led by Duma Boko ended the Botswana Democratic Party’s rule after 58 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.