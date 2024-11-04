National

What you will pay at the fuel pumps from November 6

04 November 2024 - 14:24
by Motoring Staff
After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHNNY ONVERWACHT
As predicted, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed fuel price increases for petrol and diesel will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.

After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). The wholesale prices of diesel will increase 20c/l for low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 21c/l for 500ppm sulphur diesel.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin jumps by 21c/l.

The main reason for the fuel price adjustments are the increase in average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin during the period under review.

The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 27 2024 to October 31 2024 was 17.5301 compared to 17.6723 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 8.34c/l, 8.49c/l and 8.49c/l respectively.

From November 6 the following fuel prices will apply:

Inland

  • 93 ULP: R20.98
  • 95 ULP: R21.30
  • Diesel (500ppm): R18.66
  • Diesel (50ppm): R18.77

Coastal

  • 95 ULP: R20.51
  • Diesel (500ppm): R17.87
  • Diesel (50ppm): R18.01.

SA Petroleum Retailers Association (SAPRA) chairperson Henry van der Merwe said: “After an extended period of relief, this slight increase reflects current shifts in the global and local fuel markets.

“While we always advocate for stability, these fluctuations are an inherent part of the broader energy landscape, and we remain committed to supporting consumers and businesses through this period.”

He added: “Increased fuel prices can put strain on both businesses and consumers, especially at a time when households and industries alike are navigating financial challenges. Fuel cost changes affect everything from production and transportation expenses to consumer purchasing power, making it crucial to remain resilient as we adapt to market dynamics.”

Lower inflation and fuel prices boost October’s car sales

At 34,228 units, passenger car sales had their best month since October 2019
National
3 days ago

AA expects fuel price to rise for first time in five months

It is likely that the price of 93 ULP inland will increase from R20.73/l to R20.87/l
National
3 days ago

Fuel industry calls for higher paraffin taxes to fight diesel fraud

More expensive paraffin would stop unscrupulous fuel retailers mixing it with diesel and damaging cars, says Fiasa
Life
5 days ago
