What you will pay at the fuel pumps from November 6

After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHNNY ONVERWACHT
As predicted, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed fuel price increases for petrol and diesel will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.
After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). The wholesale prices of diesel will increase 20c/lfor low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 21c/l for 500ppm sulphur diesel.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin jumps by 21c/l.
The main reason for the fuel price adjustments are the increase in average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin during the period under review.
The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.
The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 27 2024 to October 31 2024 was 17.5301 compared to 17.6723 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 8.34c/l, 8.49c/l and 8.49c/l respectively.
From November 6 the following fuel prices will apply:
Inland
93 ULP: R20.98
95 ULP: R21.30
Diesel (500ppm): R18.66
Diesel (50ppm): R18.77
Coastal
95 ULP: R20.51
Diesel (500ppm): R17.87
Diesel (50ppm): R18.01.
SA Petroleum Retailers Association (SAPRA) chairperson Henry van der Merwe said: “After an extended period of relief, this slight increase reflects current shifts in the global and local fuel markets.
“While we always advocate for stability, these fluctuations are an inherent part of the broader energy landscape, and we remain committed to supporting consumers and businesses through this period.”
He added: “Increased fuel prices can put strain on both businesses and consumers, especially at a time when households and industries alike are navigating financial challenges. Fuel cost changes affect everything from production and transportation expenses to consumer purchasing power, making it crucial to remain resilient as we adapt to market dynamics.”
What you will pay at the fuel pumps from November 6
As predicted, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed fuel price increases for petrol and diesel will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.
After enjoying five consecutive months of reductions, motorists will have to pay 25c/l more for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane). The wholesale prices of diesel will increase 20c/l for low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 21c/l for 500ppm sulphur diesel.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin jumps by 21c/l.
The main reason for the fuel price adjustments are the increase in average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin during the period under review.
The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.
The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 27 2024 to October 31 2024 was 17.5301 compared to 17.6723 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 8.34c/l, 8.49c/l and 8.49c/l respectively.
From November 6 the following fuel prices will apply:
Inland
Coastal
SA Petroleum Retailers Association (SAPRA) chairperson Henry van der Merwe said: “After an extended period of relief, this slight increase reflects current shifts in the global and local fuel markets.
“While we always advocate for stability, these fluctuations are an inherent part of the broader energy landscape, and we remain committed to supporting consumers and businesses through this period.”
He added: “Increased fuel prices can put strain on both businesses and consumers, especially at a time when households and industries alike are navigating financial challenges. Fuel cost changes affect everything from production and transportation expenses to consumer purchasing power, making it crucial to remain resilient as we adapt to market dynamics.”
Lower inflation and fuel prices boost October’s car sales
AA expects fuel price to rise for first time in five months
Fuel industry calls for higher paraffin taxes to fight diesel fraud
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Lower inflation and fuel prices boost October’s car sales
AA expects fuel price to rise for first time in five months
Fuel industry calls for higher paraffin taxes to fight diesel fraud
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.