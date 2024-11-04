Dondo Mogajane resigns from all boards
The move follows allegations he accepted a R1m bribe while director-general of National Treasury
Dondo Mogajane, chair of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and CEO of the Moti group, has announced his immediate resignation from all his professional roles and board positions.
This follows allegations in an affidavit submitted to the Gauteng High Court by convicted fraudster Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former chair of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. Matodzi claimed that while serving as director-general of the National Treasury, Mogajane accepted a R1m bribe to retract a letter that instructed municipalities to stop depositing funds with the bank. Matodzi’s affidavit was submitted as part of a plea deal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.