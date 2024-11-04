Gauteng farmers need to look further afield for funding
Agriculture MEC says Land Bank can’t do it alone
04 November 2024 - 05:00
Gauteng MEC for agriculture & rural development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa says there is a need for additional channels of low-cost capital for small-scale farmers as Land Bank’s financial challenges constrain its ability to provide adequate agricultural financing.
The state-owned lender used to account for almost 30% of agricultural financing in SA before its default. In September it announced that it reached an agreement with lenders that would cure the bank’s default on R40bn of its debt. Its default on certain payment obligations triggered a cross-default on most of its debt. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.