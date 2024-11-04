Flysafair faces compliance issue over its shares
International Air Services Council mulls sanction that could hit airline’s ability to operate
04 November 2024 - 05:00
SA’s International Air Services Council (IASC) has ruled that the shareholding structure of low-cost airline Flysafair is not compliant with the law — a decision that could end in a sanction that affects the airline’s ability to operate.
The inquiry by the IASC into Flysafair’s shareholding structure dates to October 2022 and includes formal complaints by Airlink and Global Aviation, which operates LIFT, received by the IASC in February...
