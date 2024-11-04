National

Eskom says Kriel power station fire will not cause load-shedding

04 November 2024 - 19:38
by Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Kriel power station run in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
The Kriel power station run in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM

A fire at Kriel power station’s unit 6 in Mpumalanga on Sunday would not affect generation capacity nor lead to load-shedding, Eskom said on Monday. 

The power utility said the unit had tripped after the loss of hydraulic oil to the turbine valves.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that an oil pipe had broken, causing an oil spill on the hot surfaces of the turbine which triggered a fire. Eskom assures South Africans that this incident will not affect the current generation capacity or lead to load-shedding,” Eskom said in a statement. 

It said incremental results of its generation recovery plan had added more of a buffer to the system to manage incidents such as this. “The system has sufficient reserves.”

The station’s fire and emergency team responded swiftly to extinguish and contain the fire. No personnel were injured and all other units at the power station remain fully operational.

Eskom said unit 6 contributed 475MW to the power grid.

“With this unit temporarily offline, total unplanned outages stand at 8,483MW — still 4,517MW below the base case for summer 2024. The current available generation capacity is 30,809MW, while today’s peak demand is forecast at 26,364MW.” 

Eskom said there were adequate reserves for the evening peak, with an additional 720MW expected to return to service on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

JSE warns Eskom of suspension as probe delays results

Bondholders alerted to power supplier delaying submission of annual financial statements
National
17 hours ago

Eskom says SA has enough power for the next five years

Latest outlook considers a moderate growth scenario in the demand for electricity
National
3 days ago

Eskom to challenge Nersa’s approval of four trading licences

Decision by the regulator infringes on and breaches Nersa’s own rules, says Eskom
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Godongwana’s 4.7% offer sets scene for civil ...
National / Labour
2.
Flysafair faces compliance issue over its shares
National
3.
Treasury and health department in talks for PIC ...
National / Health
4.
Gauteng farmers need to look further afield for ...
National
5.
JSE warns Eskom of suspension as probe delays ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.