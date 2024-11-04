DA wants Panyaza Lesufi investigated for ‘flouting’ legislation
Solly Msimanga says his party finds it irregular and unethical that the premier was part of meetings to solve an internal ANC problem
04 November 2024 - 14:14
The DA has written to the public protector to investigate Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s “apparent” contravention of the Executive Members Ethics Act, its Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, said on Monday.
This after Lesufi was allegedly part of a meeting on October 11 2023 that discussed, among other things, the “breakdown of the relationship between the [provincial government] and the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which has led to a toxic work environment”...
