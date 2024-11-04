DA self-serving and IFP divisive but GPU is stable, says ANC in KZN

ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal pulled no punches in speaking in a news media briefing of their government of provincial unity (GPU) DA and IFP partners.
ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma called the DA “self-serving” and the IFP “divisive” — but said he believed that despite this, the GPU would remain for a full term and bring stability to the province.
The DA refused to support an ANC motion of no confidence in its own mayor, Lindile Nhaca, in the embattled KwaDukuza local municipality last week. Despite this, the motion was passed with the support of the IFP and EFF.
It was earlier reported that the motion had been a source of discontent in the ANC, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula writing to the KwaZulu-Natal officials to summon the leaders to a national meeting.
In October, KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo and Duma were summoned to Luthuli House for instituting disciplinary action against Nhaca in the General Gizenga Mpanza region. After the meeting the two continued their mission to unseat Nhaca.
During Monday’s briefing, Duma said the DA’s actions last week warranted continuous evaluation and characterisation of the DA in the GPU. The ANC did not believe the DA’s stance in the vote was in the best interests of the people, he said.
“It is what they usually do, thinking they are just going to advance their posture. The DA’s posture was just self-serving and was defeated. We are still going to be firm against the DA and its tendencies,” Duma said.
The ANC’s relationship with the DA was an application of tactical methods imposed by conditions, he said. This alliance meant the ANC would not abandon its goal and historic mission to liberate the people.
The ANC still characterises the DA as a centre-right party with capacity to help progress towards the fulfilment of the Freedom Charter, he said.
ANC deputy provincial chair Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu echoed this sentiment, labelling the DA a party that defends white interests.
“Every time we meet them, we go to them understanding who they are. They don’t represent the interests of black people in the province. They don’t care about the interests of black people in this province,” she said.
While the ANC had choice words for the DA, it left most of its wrath for the IFP — in particular co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC and Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
Some of the accusations it levelled against the MEC included termination of employees in the extended public works programme; aggressive threats to dissolve traditional leaders; and plastering his face on government assets.
“While we appreciate the spirit of working together as displayed by other leaders of the IFP in the legislature, we believe Buthelezi thinks he is above the GPU and his party. The IFP is divisive in nature and its mission is to take us backward,” Duma said.
ANC provincial leaders accused Buthelezi of making several mistakes in government and alleged he was undermining the IFP.
Mtolo warned that if the IFP failed to act against Buthelezi, it would be forced to act. The ANC said Buthelezi was implementing decisions which the GPU had not agreed on but refused to elaborate further.
“We work well together. Where we are unable to reach a decision on the matter we are able to engage each other until all of us are able to find middle ground. We have one rotten potato, or they have a rotten potato as the IFP, which is MEC Buthelezi,” Simelane-Zulu said.
“We have noticed that since he was given this position of MEC, he uses it to settle scores and we are aware of that. Municipalities run by the ANC in particular, he has made it a point that he goes after them and we are not going to allow that.”
