President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judges to the special tribunal, which has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
Judge Margaret Victor was appointed tribunal president for a three-year term.
She spent 25 years as an advocate at the Johannesburg bar, then served as a judge in the Gauteng division. She was also a judge of the competition appeal court, an acting justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and in 2019 she was appointed an acting justice of the Constitutional Court until 2021. In January 2023 she was appointed as the insurance ombud.
Judges appointed to the tribunal from November are:
Judge Thandi Victoria Norman of the Eastern Cape division of the high court
Judge David Makhoba from Gauteng
Judge Brian A Mashile of the Mpumalanga division
Judge Andre Henry Petersen of North West
Judge Chantel Moira Jennifer Fortuin of the Western Cape division.
The special tribunal’s proceedings are inquisitorial in nature and characterised by extensive pretrial investigations.
Cyril Ramaphosa appoints judges for corruption special tribunal
The tribunal has the mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judges to the special tribunal, which has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
Judge Margaret Victor was appointed tribunal president for a three-year term.
She spent 25 years as an advocate at the Johannesburg bar, then served as a judge in the Gauteng division. She was also a judge of the competition appeal court, an acting justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and in 2019 she was appointed an acting justice of the Constitutional Court until 2021. In January 2023 she was appointed as the insurance ombud.
Judges appointed to the tribunal from November are:
The special tribunal’s proceedings are inquisitorial in nature and characterised by extensive pretrial investigations.
TimesLIVE
SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse
EDITORIAL: Checking on the president
EDITORIAL: Government communications are all over the place
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.