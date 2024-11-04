National

Cyril Ramaphosa appoints judges for corruption special tribunal

The tribunal has the mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows

04 November 2024 - 08:48
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judges to the special tribunal, which has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

Judge Margaret Victor was appointed tribunal president for a three-year term.

She spent 25 years as an advocate at the Johannesburg bar, then served as a judge in the Gauteng division. She was also a judge of the competition appeal court, an acting justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and in 2019 she was appointed an acting justice of the Constitutional Court until 2021. In January 2023 she was appointed as the insurance ombud.

Judges appointed to the tribunal from November are:

  • Judge Thandi Victoria Norman of the Eastern Cape division of the high court
  • Judge David Makhoba from Gauteng
  • Judge Brian A Mashile of the Mpumalanga division
  • Judge Andre Henry Petersen of North West
  • Judge Chantel Moira Jennifer Fortuin of the Western Cape division.

The special tribunal’s proceedings are inquisitorial in nature and characterised by extensive pretrial investigations.

TimesLIVE

SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse

Risk in asking to be spared new Agoa tariffs is former US president will ask for something in return
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Checking on the president

The decision to establish a dedicated overseeing group has ruffled the ANC’s feathers
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Government communications are all over the place

GCIS needs to be appropriately capacitated to lead
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Godongwana’s 4.7% offer sets scene for civil ...
National / Labour
2.
Flysafair faces compliance issue over its shares
National
3.
Suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman gunned down ...
National
4.
JSE warns Eskom of suspension as probe delays ...
National
5.
Gauteng farmers need to look further afield for ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.