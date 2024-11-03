More than 500 illegal miners forced out of shafts in North West
Police spokesperson says Operation Vala Umgodi is yielding positive results
03 November 2024 - 17:33
More than 500 illegal miners have resurfaced from abandoned mine shafts in Orkney, North West, after an operation by police and members of the defence force to flush them out.
On Saturday, 225 illegal miners resurfaced and on Sunday morning another 340 returned to the surface, taking the total arrested to 565...
