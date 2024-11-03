Magistrate recuses himself, becomes witness in probe
03 November 2024 - 18:02
A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate hearing an extradition application has recused himself mid-hearing after Interpol insisted on interviewing him in connection with the case.
Magistrate Ian Blose’s recusal came after the NPA prosecutor in the matter, advocate Melani Naicker, argued that while there was no suggestion of impropriety, he had now become involved in the investigation as a potential witness...
