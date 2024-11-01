Zizi Kodwa and businessman Jehan Mackay’s corruption case withdrawn

Jehan Mackay and former minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on corruption charges. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The corruption case against ANC politician Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused businessman Jehan Mackay has been withdrawn.
Kodwa and Mackay appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on Friday.
The state alleged Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for stays in seaside villas in an upmarket area of Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was allegedly in exchange for an IT software tender.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to abandon the prosecution was based on the grounds of the successful representations lodged by the accused with the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP). The representations were considered alongside the evidential material contained in the case docket, the reports from the prosecutor and the regional head of the Specialised commercial Crimes Unit and consultation with the investigating officer.
“All we can say as the NPA is the DPP exercised his discretion as per mandate and his constitutional obligation, and in deciding in this matter he had to ensure there is fairness, that there is transparency as well as that the decision he takes must be in the interests of justice and also take into consideration the interests of society as well as the interests of the accused,” she said.
Mjonondwane said the NPA was not in a position to share the details contained in their representations and the factors that informed the DPP’s decision.
