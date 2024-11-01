PwC Africa Energy Review report
SA sets the pace in Africa’s energy transition
01 November 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s energy landscape is undergoing a transformation, with SA emerging as a leader in the continent’s transition towards energy security, PwC’s Africa Energy Review 2024 report says.
According to the report, the continent’s clean energy generating capacity surged by 7.1% in 2023, setting the stage for a more sustainable future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.