Lower inflation and fuel prices boost October’s car sales
At 34,228 units, passenger car sales had their best month since October 2019
01 November 2024 - 15:41
New-car sales in October rose 14.5% to 34,228 units compared to the same month last year, a performance described by industry body Naamsa as encouraging for the medium-term market outlook.
The passenger car market experienced its highest sales month since October 2019, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa, helped by car rental sales, which accounted for 19.8% of that figure. Total new-vehicle sales in October — including commercial vehicles — gained 5.5% to 47,942 units...
