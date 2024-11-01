Godongwana ‘kicked can down the road’ on Transnet
Asset managers say fixing the logistics network is essential to lift growth
01 November 2024 - 05:00
The Treasury is likely to have to soften its stance of no further bailouts for Transnet, Old Mutual’s asset management arm says, casting doubt on the credibility of the finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s promises.
Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), which manages assets valued at more than R400bn, insisted that the importance of additional fiscal support for the state-owned entity’s performance was too significant for government to overlook in its pursuit for economic growth...
