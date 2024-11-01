National

Eskom says SA has enough power for the next five years

Latest outlook considers a moderate growth scenario in the demand for electricity

BL Premium
01 November 2024 - 05:00
by Antoinette Slabbert

SA will have enough generation capacity for the next five years, even if its economy grows by 2.6% over the period, a new report by power utility Eskom says.

But this is based on the proviso that Eskom keeps the energy availability factor (EAF) of its power stations at an average of 63%, the report by the utility’s system operator (SO) said. ..

