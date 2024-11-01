National

AA expects fuel price to rise for first time in five months

It is likely that the price of 93 ULP inland will increase from R20.73/l to R20.87/l

01 November 2024 - 12:28
by Motor News Reporter
Petrol prices are expected to climb by up to 25c/l with diesel to increase up to 22c/l. Picture: SUPPLIED
The AA says motorists will have to budget more for their fuel costs in November.

Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates an increase for all grades of fuel when the adjustments are made on November 6. 

According to the data, 93 ULP and 95 ULP petrol are expected to climb by 14c/l and 25c/l, respectively, while diesel is expected to increase by 22c/l. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 21c/l more expensive next week than it is now.

The AA said the movement in international oil prices increased sharply in the middle of October but slowed towards the end of the month, cushioning what would otherwise have been an even wider under-recovery. The average rand to dollar exchange is also adding a smaller margin to the expected increases, the AA said. 

Based on these numbers, a litre of 95 ULP inland will climb from its current level of R21.05/l to R21.30/l, while the price of 93 ULP inland will increase from R20.73/l to R20.87/l. These prices are still cheaper than they were at the beginning of the year.

In October, fuel prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month. Petrol prices fell between R1.06 and R1.14/l, and diesel prices reduced between R1.12 and R1.14/l.

