Treasury defends SRD grant in court, says fiscal position is ‘extremely serious’
Treasury’s main argument is that orders sought by the IEJ and PayTheGrants are unaffordable
31 October 2024 - 11:06
SA has one of the highest fiscal spending on social protection of any developing or emerging market country in the world, the Pretoria high court heard on Wednesday.
Counsel for the National Treasury, Gilbert Marcus SC, said this was the correct starting point for the court when it considered the case brought by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and PayTheGrants challenging constitutionality of the regulations governing the social relief of distress (SRD) grants...
