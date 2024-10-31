Sharmadean Reid was a talented design student who loved technology - and getting her nails done. Now she’s one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs.
What decisions took her from founding the smash hit brandWAH Nailsat the age of 24 (clients included Serena Williams and Margot Robbie), to becoming the first black woman in the country to raise more than £1m in venture capital?
She speaks about her journey from art school into business, tech innovation and then towards her vision of gender equity - one she’s very willing to admit hasn’t been easy.
"The Art of Deciding" is a new podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield - episode 2
Whitfield speaks to UK entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
