National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield - episode 2

Whitfield speaks to UK entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

31 October 2024 - 07:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sharmadean Reid was a talented design student who loved technology - and getting her nails done. Now she’s one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs.

What decisions took her from founding the smash hit brand WAH Nails at the age of 24 (clients included Serena Williams and Margot Robbie), to becoming the first black woman in the country to raise more than £1m in venture capital? 

She speaks about her journey from art school into business, tech innovation and then towards her vision of gender equity - one she’s very willing to admit hasn’t been easy.

"The Art of Deciding" is a new podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.

Catch up with episode 1: Interview with Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

PODCAST: There’s reason to be optimistic about the 2024/2025 maize production season

I’ve been vocal about the positive prospects for the 2024/2025 agricultural season in South Africa, given the expected La Niña rains. I continue to ...
News & Fox
23 hours ago

PODCAST | Payfast’s push to win over SA’s merchants

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International
Companies
19 hours ago

PODCAST: It's OK to be a little scared

Peter Bruce speaks to celebrated South African trade and industry specialist Donald MacKay
News & Fox
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
End of road for SOE bailouts, Godongwana says in ...
National
2.
Facilitation process for higher wages ends at ...
National / Labour
3.
Eskom to challenge Nersa’s approval of four ...
National
4.
Lower tax revenue has led to fiscal slippage, ...
National
5.
Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.